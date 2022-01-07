GUHH Recap: Treach is Fed Up with Egypt and Sam + Cree Goes Off on Tee Tee

Egypt Criss and Sam Wright have a polarizing relationship. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Egypt Criss has had a lot of controversial moments since beginning her romance with Sam Wright. Briana Latrise and Egypt’s cousin Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis have been critical. In their opinion, Sam is just an opportunist. And he’s been accused of using Egypt to help his own music career. The more both ladies criticized the relationship, the more Egypt wanted distance from them. So her relationships with Tee Tee and Briana have suffered. Egypt even assaulted Briana while they were filming the show. When Egypt was called out for this on social media, she told fans of the show that she hit first because she felt threatened. So she was just protecting herself.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO