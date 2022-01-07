ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GUHH Recap: Treach is Fed Up with Egypt and Sam + Cree Goes Off on Tee Tee

By A.J. Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the season premiere of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” Egypt and Sam are in hot water with the Law and more surprisingly, Treach. Treach learns from Tyran that Egypt and Sam had an...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 16

Justmyopinion
4d ago

Egypt act like she's desperate for a man . To each is owe but someone swinging both ways is a no for me . She's to young to be accepting all his bull.

Reply
6
ISayWTFIWANT2Say?✌?
5d ago

Treach finally coming to he senses about both of them!

Reply(1)
16
Comments / 0

