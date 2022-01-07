ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Eastside Walmart closed by fire to reopen Friday morning

By Brooke Long
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8OYr_0df5T61l00

An Eastside Walmart is set to reopen Friday morning after being closed for two weeks.

A paper product aisle at the Walmart at Speedway and Kolb caught fire around 7 Christmas Eve morning. The flames then spread to at least two other aisles. Fire sprinklers came on and crews from the Tucson Fire Department blasted the flames with water.

They were able to get the fire out fairly quickly, but some products were ruined by flames, others by water damage.

Fire investigators suspect someone may have set the fire on purpose, although they have not said if they suspect anyone in particular.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: TPD, TFD respond to suspected arson at Speedway/Kolb Walmart Friday

The store has not said what parts will reopen and which will stay closed. They did say they'll keep normal hours 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting January 7th.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Arson#Mobile Device#Eastside Walmart#Tucsonfire#Tfd#Speedway Kolb Walmart#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Walmart
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy