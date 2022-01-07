Eastside Walmart closed by fire to reopen Friday morning

An Eastside Walmart is set to reopen Friday morning after being closed for two weeks.

A paper product aisle at the Walmart at Speedway and Kolb caught fire around 7 Christmas Eve morning. The flames then spread to at least two other aisles. Fire sprinklers came on and crews from the Tucson Fire Department blasted the flames with water.

They were able to get the fire out fairly quickly, but some products were ruined by flames, others by water damage.

Fire investigators suspect someone may have set the fire on purpose, although they have not said if they suspect anyone in particular.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: TPD, TFD respond to suspected arson at Speedway/Kolb Walmart Friday

The store has not said what parts will reopen and which will stay closed. They did say they'll keep normal hours 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting January 7th.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

