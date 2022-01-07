ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Central Maine Healthcare faces staff shortage due to COVID-19

By WGME
WGME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTON (WGME) – Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston says about 80 employees a day have been out this week because of COVID-19. That's out of...

wgme.com

Mark ANDERSON
5d ago

I keep hearing this. All these people are triple vaxxed social distancing mask wearers. Vaxxed to the maxxed. Is this story designed to give me faith in the effectiveness of the jab? Make no mistake, it isnt.

Kylea Hunt
5d ago

When you put mandates in play on top of a staff shortage what did the CEO think was going to happen? Doesn't help CMMCs pay is probably the lowest in the state.

IN THIS ARTICLE
