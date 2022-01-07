Central Maine Healthcare faces staff shortage due to COVID-19
LEWISTON (WGME) – Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston says about 80 employees a day have been out this week because of COVID-19. That's out of...wgme.com
I keep hearing this. All these people are triple vaxxed social distancing mask wearers. Vaxxed to the maxxed. Is this story designed to give me faith in the effectiveness of the jab? Make no mistake, it isnt.
When you put mandates in play on top of a staff shortage what did the CEO think was going to happen? Doesn't help CMMCs pay is probably the lowest in the state.
