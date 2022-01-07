ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

‘Can’t believe I’m seeing this’: Rare albino deer spotted again in NC

By Patrick Zarcone, Jeff Reeves
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X53i0_0df5Ruqk00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second time in two months, a rare albino deer was spotted in Durham.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Lizzie Wilkinson said she recently moved to the area and had hoped to see the deer after reading about November’s sighting on CBS17.com .

Wilkinson said she saw the deer on Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in east Durham.

“I can’t believe I’m seeing this,” Wilkinson can be heard saying on video she shared of the deer.

(Lizzie Wilkinson)

She described the moment as “amazing and magical.”

In mid-November, the deer was spotted in North Durham near the Eno River.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission , albinism is exceedingly rare and may only be observed in one in every 30,000 deer.

While there are no restrictions on hunting albino deer in North Carolina, many hunters believe that anyone who kills a white deer will experience a long run of bad luck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Here are 5 things to know about the brine being spread on roads

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If snow and ice are in the weather forecast, chances are you are seeing highway department trucks spraying a liquid solution on dry roads. You’ve heard the term “brining.” Trucks will be out across the region starting Thursday or Friday to spread brine in anticipation of the arrival of snow on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $200,000 Powerball prize

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WGHP) — Aaron Locklear, of Red Springs, bought a Powerball ticket and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Locklear’s $3 Power Play Quick Pick ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Dec. 20 drawing. That prize quadrupled […]
RED SPRINGS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
Durham, NC
Pets & Animals
Durham, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Alamance County man shares stories of working on dairy farm

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randy Lewis loves everything about cows. “I like the way cows smell,” he said with a laugh. “I love everything about them.” He’s been loving them since he was a young boy working on his grandmother’s farm, a dairy farm he was born to run. “I wasn’t exactly sure my grandmother […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

A vision to feed 50 children in Guilford County has bloomed into an operation helping 17,000, with no intention of stopping there

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Books, clothing and food are just a small part of what Backpack Beginnings distributes to the community. Parker White, the founder and executive director of Backpack Beginnings, explains that they provide hygiene products, school supplies, diapers and so much more. This is all from a vision that White had 12 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Albino#Weather#Smartphone App#Fox8 Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

This ‘velcro’ dog is ready to get stuck to your family!

STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — What’s the old wisdom? “I am rubber, you are glue. What bounces off of me will stick to you…” Well, Katie wants to stick to you. So be ready to be glue. Happy Hills Animal Foundation tells us that Katie, a 7-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound, is a real “velcro” dog. She’s […]
STALEY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

3 Guilford County schools on remote learning due to overnight power outage

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three schools in Guilford County are on remote learning Wednesday. According to Guilford County Schools, Hairston Middle, Falkener Elementary and Herbin Metz Education Center will be on remote learning Wednesday. From the release, there was apparently a power outage overnight in the area that has impacted these schools. Students will […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman wins $1M lottery prize after buying $10 scratch-off

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wendy Diaz, of Southport, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Diaz bought her Carolina Black ticket from the Kopp’s Kwik Stop 2 on George II Highway in Southport. When Diaz arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to collect […]
SOUTHPORT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy