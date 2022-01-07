ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helen Of Troy: A Beautiful Trade

You know what we love about monster selloffs? It creates opportunity. You know what we love about monster selloffs like we had to start the New Year? It creates opportunity for profitable trades, and on the longer-term view, attractive entry point for investment. One name we have traded many times, Helen...

Seeking Alpha

Gores holdings IX prices $525M IPO

Gores Holdings (GHIXU) has announced the pricing of its IPO of 52.5M units at a price of $10.00/unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq and trade under the ticker symbol “GHIXU” beginning Jan. 12, 2022. Each unit consists of one share of the Co.’s Class A...
Seeking Alpha

InMode: Good Company At A Beautiful Price

Recent sell-offs due to the Omicron and Federal Reserve interest rate hike are creating great opportunities for savvy investors. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leading global provider of non-invasive surgical machines. Their revenue has grown at an amazing pace in the past several years (73%, 5 year average), and they are an extremely profitable company (net income margin at 46%). Due to the recent scare from the Omicron variant, Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, and anticipation of a sluggish market, growth stocks have taken a hit. This has created opportunities for investors. InMode is certainly one of them. I believe InMode presents a great opportunity for an investor because:
Benzinga

Helen Of Troy: Q3 Earnings Insights

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Helen Of Troy beat estimated earnings by 19.61%, reporting an EPS of $3.72 versus an estimate of $3.11, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
sgbonline.com

Helen of Troy Houseware’s Segment Sees 11 Percent Q3 Growth

Helen of Troy Limited reported sales in its Housewares segment, which includes Hydroflask and OXO, increased 10.7 percent in the third quarter ended November 30 to $246.1 million compared to $222.4 million a year ago. Housewares growth was driven by an increase from Organic business of $23.6 million, or 10.6...
Benzinga

Helen Of Troy's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) increased by 8.09%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Helen Of Troy has. Helen Of Troy's Debt. Based on Helen Of Troy's financial statement as of October 8, 2021, long-term debt...
shop-eat-surf.com

Helen of Troy Completes Acquisition of Osprey Packs, Inc.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer and worldwide marketer of consumer brand-name housewares, health, home, and beauty products, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Osprey Packs, Inc, for $414.7 million in cash, which includes the impact of a $5.3 million favorable customary closing net working capital adjustment. Founded in 1974, Osprey is a longtime U.S. leader in technical and everyday packs. Its outstanding product lineup includes a wide range of backpacks and daypacks for hiking, mountaineering, skiing, climbing, mountain biking, trail running, commuting, and school, as well as a rugged adventure travel packs, wheeled luggage, and travel accessories.
Seeking Alpha

Why STORE Capital Is A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

STORE Capital is a uniquely positioned net lease REIT with durable competitive advantages. The recent market rally has been great for short-term bulls, but not so great for long-term value investors who seek to layer in capital at attractive prices. That's why it's always good to have a few default Buys handy for times when value is hard to come by.
Seeking Alpha

TPG is said likely to price IPO at midpoint of range

Billionaire David Bonderman's TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) is said to likely price its initial public offering tonight at the midpoint of a range of $28 to $31/share. TPG is expected to raise about $1B in the IPO and the firm will be valued at about $9B, according to a tweet from CNBC's Leslie Picker, who cited people familiar.
Seeking Alpha

Vaxcyte launches stock offering

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) starts the direct offering of its common stock and pre-funded warrants where underwriters are to be granted an additional 15% overallotment option. Actual size, price and other terms of the offering not yet determined. Stock is down 9% in after-hours trading.
Seeking Alpha

Trex: A Green Stock That's Not In The Red

Trex is the largest manufacturer of composite decking and railings in the U.S. I always say that speculators follow the news and investors follow the numbers. If the company isn't profitable or about to be in the very near future, I won't even consider buying its stock. I also rarely ever short stocks since I can't be certain the market thinks the same way I do.
