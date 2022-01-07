How much it snowed in your area Jan. 6
On the 23rd snowiest day in Nashville's snowfall history, the mid-state still saw inches of snow on the ground.
Here's how much it snowed in your area as recorded by the National Weather Service.
Not all totals for each county have been tabulated.
Cannon: 5 inches
Cheatham: 4 inches
Clay: 5.1 inches
Cumberland: 4 inches
Davidson: 6.3 inches
Dekalb: 5.8 inches
Dickson: 6 inches
Fentress: 6 inches
Hickman: 6 inches
Houston: 5 inches
Humphreys: 5 inches
Lawrence: 0.5 inches
Macon: 7 inches
Maury: 5 inches
Montgomery: 7 inches
Overton: 6 inches
Pickett: 6 inches
Putnam: 4.5 inches
Robertson: 8 inches
Rutherford: 6 inches
Smith: 7 inches
Sumner: 8 inches
Trousdale: 7 inches
White: 3 inches
Williamson: 6 inhes
Wilson: 6 inches
