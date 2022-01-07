Violent clashes have led to the deaths of dozens of protesters in Kazakhstan as troops from the Russian-led military alliance arrived in the country to help quell the civil unrest. Police officials said hundreds had been injured, and at least 13 of its officers had been killed in the skirmishes.

Dozens Killed, Including Police Officers, As Violence Continues In Kazakhstan unsplash.com

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Health said Thursday that more than 1,000 people across the country were injured during the violent clashes. The ministry said more than 400 people had been hospitalized, of which 62 are now in critical condition.

The reported death toll comes as troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - a post-soviet alliance that includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan - began their operations in the country to halt any further insurrection.