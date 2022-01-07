ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Nearly 1,100 homes destroyed, damage estimates over $500 million in Colorado wildfire

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Flynn
 5 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The latest numbers are in on structures destroyed and damaged in the Marshall Fire that burned more than 6,000 acres in Colorado last week .

The first assessment reported 991 structures destroyed and 127 damaged. This updated report totals 1,084 homes and seven commercial structures destroyed and 149 homes and 30 commercial structures damaged. The total estimated value of residential damage determined by the Boulder County Assessor is $513,212,589.

Residential Structures

  • City of Louisville: 550 structures destroyed, 43 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $229,199,184
  • Town of Superior: 378 structures destroyed, 58 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $152,757,462
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 156 structures destroyed, 48 damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $131,255,944

Commercial Structures

  • City of Louisville: 4 structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged
  • Town of Superior: 3 structures destroyed, 14 structures damaged
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 2 structures damaged

Damage from the fire and wind damage will continue to be reported.

The Marshall Fire is the most destructive wildfire in state history. On Wednesday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said partial remains have been located in the Marshall Fire burn area .

A man from near Marshall was reported missing and the remains were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road. BCSO and the coroner’s office are working on identifying the remains.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Superior said two missing people were “presumed deceased” and cadaver dogs were being utilized in the recovery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

