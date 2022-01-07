WATCH: Johnny Juzang on Slow Start, Big Time Recovery For UCLA Men's Basketball

The first few minutes didn't treat the Bruins kindly, but Juzang started pouring on the points for the rest of the night.

UCLA men’s basketball guard Johnny Juzang talked to reporters about the Bruins’ 96-78 win over Long Beach State on Thursday, breaking down what it meant for his team to get back on the court after an extended COVID hiatus, his scoring chemistry with Jules Bernard and what he thought about the lack of fans and new artificial crowd noise.

JOHNNY JUZANG

Rhythm and free throws?

I can’t remember the last time I missed two free throws in a row. It was funny because Nate Georgeton on our staff, we always talk about me shooting more free throws because of that percentage and getting to the free throw line more because I barely get to the free throw line and I came to the bench and told him, “Well look – got to the free throw line man. Just didn’t make it.”

Playing with Jules Bernard?

Jules is so talented. Really talented, versatile scorer. It’s great. It’s good that we have options. Different guys, different nights whoever who can produce so it’s good that we’re level across the board.

Rhythm before playing California?

It’s been almost four weeks. It’s great being out there. Obviously, we didn’t have the fans but just getting in rhythm, moving like that on the court, getting a little bit of conditioning – It’s good for us. I’m glad that we got out there. It feels like we’re starting another season.

Tyger Campbell's shooting?

He’s in the gym all the time. He’s worked on his shot so much and you can see the results. He’s a serious threat from the 3-point line and when he gets loose, we want him to take that. It’s a huge help for us. It's just time in the gym that he puts in. He’s a threat from out there, for sure.

Physical feeling in first couple of minutes back?

I didn’t have COVID so I trained all the way through – I think Christmas was my only off day. I’m not adjusting as much but you can feel your legs a little bit not having played a real live game for sure.

Dealing with COVID?

Be smart. Be responsible. It’s so contagious but I’m not a doctor. Just staying healthy. I try to eat really well. I make sure I’m getting vitamins that probably can help you – vitamin C, vitamin D, Zinc – so just doing all that preventative stuff and being smart and responsible. That’s obviously our main focus.

Fake fan noise?

That was kind of funny. And the simulated band was pretty funny. They usually play music during timeouts so that wasn’t any different. We miss the fans though so hopefully we’re going to be able to get them back because we love having them there and playing in front of them – it makes a huge difference.

