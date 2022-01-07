ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Ridge amends Fyre Lake option

By Rose Ragsdale
miningnewsnorth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER – Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. Dec. 29 said it has amended the terms of an agreement that gives BMC Minerals Ltd. an option to purchase Pacific Ridge's Fyre Lake property in Yukon Territory. BMC is a private United Kingdom-based resource company that is developing the Kudz Ze...

