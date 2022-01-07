Pacific Ridge amends Fyre Lake option

Falcon Minerals Corp. and Desert Peak Minerals announced Wednesday an agreement to merge in an stock deal that would value the combined company at about $1.9 billion. Falcon's stock, which is currently halted for news until 8:15 a.m. Eastern, was up 2.8% premarket prior to the halt. As part of the merger deal, Falcon will execute a 1-for-4 reserve stock split just before the deal's closing, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022. Desert Peak's shareholders will own about 73% of the combined company and Falcon shareholder will own 27%. The combined company, which will remain focused on consolidating mineral and royalty positions in the Permian Basin, will be managed by the Desert Peak management team and be led by Desert Peak's current Chief Executive Christopher Conoscenti. "As we have previously communicated to our shareholders, we believe scale matters in the minerals business, as it enhances the ability to drive greater consolidation, improves access to capital, and reduces volatility caused by asset concentration," said Falcon Chief Executive Bryan Gunderson. Falcon's stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 8.3%.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO