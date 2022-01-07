Onslow County officials say missing 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

Related
Four overdoses, one dead in Rutherford Co. Detention Center
Four inmates overdosed and one inmate is dead at the Rutherford County Detention Center.
6-year-old boy found dead had partially frozen organs, autopsy finds
Officials determined 6-year-old Damari Perry died of hypothermia and was found dead wrapped naked in a trash bag.
Lee: Investigation into shooting death of son of Jacksonville officer now being handled by new DA
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Jacksonville teen by his father, who is a police officer, back in December is now being handled in part by a new district attorney. Ernie Lee, who serves Duplin, Onslow, Sampson and Jones counties, said in a press release Wednesday he is recusing […]
Durham PD: Suspect caught ‘violently assaulting’ gas station clerk shot dead by officers
Police found the suspect inside the store "violently assaulting the store clerk" with a sharp object or weapon, according to Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews. The suspect was then shot dead.
Three people arrested in gun store burglary, Lowe’s break-in in Asheville
Three people were arrested for a gun store burglary and a break-in of Lowe's in Asheville.
Man wanted for father’s murder arrested in South Carolina
Investigators have arrested a man they say killed his own father in Greenville County.
Durham police involved in shooting at gas station on Highway 54
The Department tweeted that the shooting occurred at the Circle K in the 100 block of Highway 54.
Onslow County drug trafficker sentenced to more than 10 years in prison
NEW BERN, N.C.- Ernie James, 47, of Onslow County was sentenced Tuesday to 123 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture […]
Woman found unresponsive, daughter dead next to ‘I’m sorry’ note at resort
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive next to her dead daughter at a Florida resort.
Two facing drug charges after vehicle crash during attempted traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Jacksonville men are facing drug-related charges after they were arrested on Tuesday. Members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, along with Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, concluded an investigation into the distribution of cocaine in the Blue Creek area. Law enforcement […]
DWI task force reduces alcohol-related deaths in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been 4 years since the DWI task force has been in operation, and it’s helped Onslow County reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths by a great deal. Thanks to the task force the county went from being the 8th worst county in the state to being the 22nd. The Sheriff’s […]
Exclusive: Inside Mecklenburg County’s Juvenile Detention Center
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office recently granted us the opportunity to get a walk-through of their Juvenile Detention Center.
Woman dies after shooting at Sevier County rental cabin
A North Carolina woman is dead following a shooting Monday morning at a rental cabin located in the 3200 block of Smoky Ridge Way according to Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals.
62-year-old Garysburg man still missing; Jeep found on I-64 in Rocky Mount on Dec. 31
The sheriff's office in Northampton County, North Carolina, needs help to find a 62-year-old man who's been missing since December 30.
Juarez records second triple murder in less than three days
The Mexican border city of Juarez has recorded a second triple murder in three days, bringing its homicide tally to 41 in the first 11 days of the year.
Triad police departments adjust schedules to deal with staffing shortages
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — In the new year with new incentives, Triad law enforcement agencies hope to turn around the shortage of staff that many continue to face. The pandemic, fatigue, and burnout have created a space where police departments and sheriff’s offices continue to struggle to entice people to sign up and […]
These are the victims of the deadly Bronx fire
Investigators are trying to determine why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
Community rallies together to support local teen injured in hunting accident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County community members are rallying together to show support for a local teen injured in a hunting accident on New Year’s Eve. Green bows and signs around the community that read “Pray for Bryson” are just some of the ways the community is supporting 13-year-old Bryson Capps on his road […]
Greenville Fire/Rescue: Apartment fire started by candle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An apartment fire that started due to a candle led to significant damage and resulted in one person receiving minor injuries. Greenville Fire/Rescue officials along with firefighters from Red Oak Fire Department responded to a call at Willow Springs Apartment on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officials found heavy smoke and flames from […]
Nurse caught faking shots, ditching vaccine, say police in Italy
Police in Italy have arrested a nurse on charges that he faked giving coronavirus vaccinations to at least 45 people so they could get a health pass fraudulently, ditching vaccines in a bin and even putting bandages on his “patients" so no one would suspect the scam.
