Onslow County officials say missing 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

NEW BERN, N.C.- Ernie James, 47, of Onslow County was sentenced Tuesday to 123 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture […]

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO