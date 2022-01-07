ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Pistons hibernate early in 118-88 loss to Memphis Grizzlies

By OMARI SANKOFA II
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After putting together their best effort of the season in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, the Detroit Pistons have played two of their worst games on the season, starting with Wednesday's 140-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Thursday didn't go much better....

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
State
Tennessee State
fadeawayworld.net

Bulls Writer Says Michael Jordan Was A Shark And He Knew Scottie Pippen Wanted To Be Equal To Him: "And Then Pippen Would Go Sort Of Crawling Back To Horace Grant And The Guys Because He Wasn’t Accepted Like He Wanted To Be."

Michael Jordan was famously tough with his teammates in his single-minded quest to win as many NBA championships as he could. Through both of the three-peats in Jordan's career, his main co-star was always Scottie Pippen. Pippen's elite defense and playmaking ability allowed him to complement Jordan perfectly in those legendary Chicago Bulls teams.
NBA
