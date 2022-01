ASHLAND – Ashland Public School District reported 23 new, positive COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. “Each building principal will notify families whose children are impacted. At the high school, impacted students will be notified by email. Please ask your high school student to regularly check their school email account. Emailing and calling AHS families is not feasible at this time due to the significant number of cases,” said Supt. Jim Adams, in his email to families today.

ASHLAND, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO