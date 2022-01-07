ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

A same-sex couple from Sacramento hopes for adoption dashed after raising a girl from birth for nearly 3 years, cites discrimination

abc10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe little girl they raised from birth...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 6

Ann
5d ago

i think it's important to recognize that the mother of the child.is likely fighting on the other end for her child, which is why they mentioned the morher was making progress towards reunification. My mother was a drug addict who eventually recovered. I'd hate to think I would have just been adopted out. The county has an obligation to assist the family with reunification if the parent is making progress and in the best interest of the child. This has nothing to do with them being a gay couple. My ither issue is that most if these kids ciming from the system are children of color. Having deslth with the system as a child, foster parent and relative of someone dealing with the CPS system, I tell you, some of these CPS workers are the most dishonest people you'll come by. See YouTube- CPS attorney lawyer asks judge to allow CPS Lawyer to lie.

Reply(3)
3
Frankiegth2
5d ago

Benjamin and Luis, I’m so sorry they are taking your daughter away. The girl is lucky to at least have had three years in your loving home and care. I wish you strength to endure this.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

1/6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
City
Sacramento, CA
The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Racism

Comments / 0

Community Policy