Man Arrested for Theft from Abby Kelley Foster School

CHARLTON - A single car crash in Charlton led to apolice K9 unit searching for the driver on Wednesday, January 5. A report of a single car crash led police to Muggett Hill Road at around 8 PM. Officers arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle, nose down in a drainage ditch. According to the Charlton Police Department, witnesses reported that the operator of the vehicle was the only occupant of the vehicle and left the scene of the crash on foot.

CHARLTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO