Ohio State falls at Indiana 67-51, snaps Buckeyes 5-game win streak

By Justin Holbrock
 5 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — No. 13 Ohio State struggled offensively against Indiana and faltered down the stretch in 67-51 loss to the Hoosiers.

The Buckeyes’ lowest scoring game of the season snapped a five-game win streak.

Ohio State trailed 46-45 with 10 minutes left in the game but the Hoosiers went on a 21-6 run to close out the game.

Ohio State shot 30.8% from the field and turned the ball over 15 times in a sloppy, frustrating Big Ten tilt. Indiana’s defense made the Buckeyes uncomfortable throughout the game and didn’t allow many easy looks, especially for OSU’s leading scorer E.J. Liddell who was held to 11 points.

Perhaps the biggest difference in the game were points in the paint with Ohio State only scoring 10 down low while the Hoosiers dropped 38 points from the interior.

Malaki Branham scored a team-high 13 points while Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis dropped a game-high 25 points.

The Buckeyes return to action Sunday to host Northwestern at 5:30 p.m.

Bloomington, IN
WDTN

WDTN

