WTA roundup: Sofia Kenin comes from behind in Adelaide

No. 6 seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to oust Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the second round of the Adelaide International on Thursday.

The 23-year-old American went 5-for-9 in converting break-point opportunities and saved 10 of 16 break points while absorbing Tomljanovic’s 10 aces. The victory sets her up to face another Australian home-crowd favorite, world No. 1 Ash Barty, in the quarterfinals.

No. 5 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland swept Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-2. Swiatek never faced a break point and won 27 of 32 first-service points (84.4 percent) while capitalizing on Fernandez’s five double faults.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus eliminated Australia’s Priscilla Hon 6-3, 7-5, while Japan’s Misaki Doi advanced with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Anastasia Gasanova of Russia.

Melbourne Summer Set 1

No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka of Japan needed just 58 minutes to defeat German Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-1, in the second round in Melbourne.

It was an easier time for the four-time major champ after going three sets and more than two hours against her first-round opponent, Alize Cornet of France. Osaka won 18 of 20 first-service points (90 percent) and never had to defend a break point.

The second and third seeds also advanced to the quarters. Romanian Simona Halep breezed past countrywoman Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 6-1, while Veronika Kudermetova of Russia needed three sets to defeat American Madison Brengle 6-0, 3-6, 7-5.

Other winners were Swiss No. 6 seed Viktorija Golubic, Ana Konjuh of Croatia, Qinwen Zheng of China, Anastasia Potapova of Russia and Andrea Petkovic of Germany.

Melbourne Summer Set 2

Two seeded players fell in the second round in Melbourne, as Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia took down Spanish No. 4 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (3), 6-4, and American Amanda Anisimova upset Romanian No. 5 seed Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-1, in just 67 minutes.

No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina was also at risk of bowing out early, but she used a strong third set to defeat upset-minded Madison Keys of the U.S. 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3.

Other winners included No. 6 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark, No. 7 seed Ann Li of the U.S., Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain, Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.

–Field Level Media

