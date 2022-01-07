Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 40 stores in coming weeks
(NEXSTAR) – Over two dozen Bed Bath & Beyond locations are preparing to shut their doors for good in the coming weeks.
The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores over two years, starting in 2020. According to a recent presentation on Bed Bath & Beyond’s third-quarter results, about 170 stores have already been closed.
Shares soared for Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday, jumping more than 10% at the opening bell. The retailer lost $276.4 million, or $2.78 per share, for the three months ending Nov. 27. The per-share losses adjusted for restructuring costs and other items was 25 cents, much worse than the break-even quarter industry analysts had projected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
For the current quarter ending in February, Bed Bath & Beyond said it now expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion.
According to Bed Bath & Beyond, 37 locations are closing, many by the end of February. In a statement shared with Nexstar, the company says these stores are part of the previously announced plans to close 200 over two years.
Here is a list of the locations on track to close in the coming weeks:
Alabama
- Oxford, 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.
Arizona
- Yuma, 1212 South Castle Dome Avenue
- Casa Grande, 1004 North Promenade Parkwa
California
- Tustin, 13692 Jamboree Rd
- Rancho Santa Margarita, 22235 El Paseo
- Laguna Niguel, 32391 Golden Lantern
- Campbell, 515 East Hamilton Avenue
- Milpitas, 147 Great Mall Drive
Florida
- Orange City, 963 Harley Strickland Boulevard
Georgia
- Atlanta, 130 Perimeter Center West
- Marietta, 4475 Roswell Road, Suite 100
Idaho
- Pocatello, 1732 Hurley Drive
Michigan
- Jackson, 1132 Jackson Crossing
Minnesota
- Eagan, 1295 Promenade Place
- Duluth, 1303 Miller Trunk Highway
Missouri
- St. Joseph, 5201 North Belt Highway
Mississippi
- Meridian, 131 S. Frontage Road
New Jersey
- Edgewater, 489 River Rd.
New York
- Plainview, 401 S. Oyster Bay Road
- Port Chester, 25 Waterfront Place
- Auburn, 217 Grant Avenue
- Spring Valley, 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace
- Canandaigua, 328 Eastern Blvd.
- Glenmont, 388 Feura Bush Rd
- Niagara Falls, 1520 Military Road
Ohio
- Mansfield, 2259 Walker Lake Road
Pennsylvania
- Pittsburgh, 7507 McKnight Road
- York, 2845 Concord Road
Texas
- San Angelo, 4169 Sunset Drive
Virginia
- Vienna, 2051 Chain Bridge Road
Washington
- Seattle, 2600 SW Barton Street
- East Wenatchee, 511 Valley Mall Parkway
- Longview, 200 Triangle Center
- Union Gap, 1740 East Washington Street
Wisconsin
- Sheboygan, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive
West Virginia
- Triadelphia, 555 Cabela Drive
While many of the chain’s locations are closing, roughly 450 – slightly more than half of its 809 locations – are on track to be remodeled, the company reports.
