ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 40 stores in coming weeks

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VdfpA_0df5Ojzg00

(NEXSTAR) – Over two dozen Bed Bath & Beyond locations are preparing to shut their doors for good in the coming weeks.

The New Jersey-based home goods retailer previously announced plans to close roughly 200 stores over two years, starting in 2020. According to a recent presentation on Bed Bath & Beyond’s third-quarter results, about 170 stores have already been closed.

Shares soared for Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday, jumping more than 10% at the opening bell. The retailer lost $276.4 million, or $2.78 per share, for the three months ending Nov. 27. The per-share losses adjusted for restructuring costs and other items was 25 cents, much worse than the break-even quarter industry analysts had projected, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Trump’s social media app expected to launch in February

For the current quarter ending in February, Bed Bath & Beyond said it now expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion.

According to Bed Bath & Beyond, 37 locations are closing, many by the end of February. In a statement shared with Nexstar, the company says these stores are part of the previously announced plans to close 200 over two years.

Here is a list of the locations on track to close in the coming weeks:

Alabama

  • Oxford, 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

  • Yuma, 1212 South Castle Dome Avenue
  • Casa Grande, 1004 North Promenade Parkwa

California

  • Tustin, 13692 Jamboree Rd
  • Rancho Santa Margarita, 22235 El Paseo
  • Laguna Niguel, 32391 Golden Lantern
  • Campbell, 515 East Hamilton Avenue
  • Milpitas, 147 Great Mall Drive

Florida

  • Orange City, 963 Harley Strickland Boulevard

Georgia

  • Atlanta, 130 Perimeter Center West
  • Marietta, 4475 Roswell Road, Suite 100

Idaho

  • Pocatello, 1732 Hurley Drive

Michigan

  • Jackson, 1132 Jackson Crossing

Minnesota

  • Eagan, 1295 Promenade Place
  • Duluth, 1303 Miller Trunk Highway

Missouri

  • St. Joseph, 5201 North Belt Highway

Mississippi

  • Meridian, 131 S. Frontage Road

New Jersey

  • Edgewater, 489 River Rd.

New York

  • Plainview, 401 S. Oyster Bay Road
  • Port Chester, 25 Waterfront Place
  • Auburn, 217 Grant Avenue
  • Spring Valley, 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace
  • Canandaigua, 328 Eastern Blvd.
  • Glenmont, 388 Feura Bush Rd
  • Niagara Falls, 1520 Military Road

Ohio

  • Mansfield, 2259 Walker Lake Road

Pennsylvania

  • Pittsburgh, 7507 McKnight Road
  • York, 2845 Concord Road

Texas

  • San Angelo, 4169 Sunset Drive

Virginia

  • Vienna, 2051 Chain Bridge Road

Washington

  • Seattle, 2600 SW Barton Street
  • East Wenatchee, 511 Valley Mall Parkway
  • Longview, 200 Triangle Center
  • Union Gap, 1740 East Washington Street

Wisconsin

  • Sheboygan, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

West Virginia

  • Triadelphia, 555 Cabela Drive

While many of the chain’s locations are closing, roughly 450 – slightly more than half of its 809 locations – are on track to be remodeled, the company reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Daily Deals: Which local restaurants have deals today?

(WJHL) – While it may not be the best idea to eat out every day of the week, we’ve compiled some of the top food deals in the Tri-Cities to make grabbing a quick bite that much easier anytime. Highlights If you’re a sushi and wings fan, you’re in luck in the Tri-Cities. You can […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
New Jersey State
Johnson City, TN
Business
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Wet well inspection continues at Bristol, Va. landfill

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Spec Rescue International (SRI) was on-site at the Bristol, Virginia landfill for a second-consecutive day on Tuesday. Teams of two divers descended down the 325-foot wet well in shifts, gathering samples and data. “They’re going down there really to investigate the integrity of the structure itself and also look at the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Tri-Cities Airport seeks input from local businesses on air travel

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities Airport is seeking feedback from local businesses in an effort to improve air travel. The airport released a 16-question corporate travel survey Monday with questions about 2019 corporate travel, future corporate travel expectations, airline use, and airport use. Information gathered from the survey will be communicated to airlines on […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Bay#Weather#Nexstar#Bed Bath Beyond#Zacks Investment Research#Trump#Oxford Exchange Blvd#El Paseo Laguna Niguel#Golden Lantern Campbell#Harley Strickland
WJHL

Tickets available for 75th Annual Kingsport Chamber Dinner

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tickets are on sale for the 75th Annual Chamber Dinner on Feb. 4. The annual event will be held at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center. The reception begins at 6 p.m. with the dinner and program starting at 7 p.m. The dinner will be headlined by Party on the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

FDA deregulates French dressing

The Association for Dressings and Sauces’s decades-long battle to revoke the standards for French dressing has finally come to an end, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreeing to deregulate a label the group said “restricts innovation.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Abandoned Mine Land Project set to protect Wise Co. homes from flooding

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is starting a new project to repair draining and erosion concerns along Pinewood Forest Road in Wise County. A release from Virginia Energy states that an Abandoned Mine Land (AML) grant of $24,007.50 will provide enough assistance to save several homes in the […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Is the Bristol, Virginia landfill dangerous? EPA weighs in on local pollutant levels

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report to local leaders and health officials paints a new picture for the Bristol, Virginia Landfill. The report, compiled by On-Scene-Coordinator Myles Bartos, takes time to explain how measurements are considered by health officials over time. “Generally, as the concentration of a chemical increases, the acceptable […]
BRISTOL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WJHL

Ballad Health: Decreases seen in COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system reported several drops in COVID-19 hospitalizations across its 21-county service area on Tuesday. Decreases were seen in critical COVID-19 cases, which involve patients in the intensive care unit (ICU). Four fewer patients on ventilators were reported, but Ballad does not disclose whether these decreases are discharges […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy