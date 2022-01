It looks like San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is recovering well from his thumb injury that has been bothering him for weeks now. Garoppolo suffered the injury in Week 16, during which he sustained a torn ligament and chipped bone in his right thumb. He missed the 49ers’ Week 17 showdown because of the issue but returned in time for Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams.

