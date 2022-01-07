ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fulton River District valets targeted by armed men stealing keys, cars at gunpoint

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmggD_0df5NcmO00

Chicago police have issued a warning after armed men have stolen car keys at gunpoint from valet services.

Police issued the warning about two incidents that happened three days apart, both in the Fulton River District.

CPD said shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 100-block of North Green Street, a man approached a valet driver on foot, held a gun to his midsection and demanded keys to two vehicles. A second man emerged and both fled in the cars, police said.

Police said three days later, on Jan. 2 around 6:45 p.m. in the 700-block of West Grand Avenue, a man approached a valet key box and was confronted by the valet. The suspect pointed a gun at the valet, took multiple sets of keys from the key box, and then drove away in a car that was parked at a nearby business.

A suspect in the first incident is described as a Black male, about 20 years old, 5 ft. 11 in. tall and 140 lbs. The suspect in the second incident was described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old and 5 ft. 11 in. tall. Police have not said whether they believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents.

If you have any information, contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

Comments / 5

Eric the Red
4d ago

Blacks are ruining this city. Black mayor, black police chief,black states attorney, and black savage criminals are all very destructive.....

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Keys#Vehicles#Chicago Police#Valet#Cpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy