ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

Man suspected of jewelry thefts across Chicagoland detained

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gouP5_0df5MTkW00

ORLAND PARK, Ill. – A man suspected of multiple jewelry thefts throughout the Chicago area is being held on bond Thursday night.

Aaron Hicks, of Chicago, faces a felony count of theft after authorities say he swiped a necklace valued at $12,500 from Zevar Jewelers at Orland Square Mall last June.

According to police, Hicks visited the store three times and requested to see the necklace he would eventually steal.

Investigators say Hicks may also be involved with several other jewelry store heists across Chicagoland malls.

Multiple police agencies joined together and identified Hicks as a suspect. Chicago police arrested Hicks on Dec. 24 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

Hicks is currently being held on a $20,000 bond. He is next due in court on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Multiple liquor stores, a retail shop burglarized on North, Near West sides

CHICAGO — Multiple liquor stores and a retail shop were burglarized across the city early Wednesday morning. Around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue where a witness said they saw several people take a register and liquor bottles from the liquor store before fleeing the scene. Chicago police […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Orland Park, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Orland Park, IL
WGN News

Three facing charges in Young Dolph murder, officials reveal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police and Shelby County’s district attorney provided new details Wednesday on the suspects charged in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. Justin Johnson, 23, also known as Straight Drop, was captured Tuesday afternoon in Indiana. Another man, Cornelius Smith, 32, was already in custody in Mississippi but was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicagoland#Thefts#Chicago Area#Jewelry#Zevar Jewelers#Chicago News Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Man who bought gun for Kyle Rittenhouse pleads no contest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man who bought an AR-15-style rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder accepted Dominick Black’s plea during a six-minute hearing. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WGN News

Prayer vigil held for Bradley officers shot in the line of duty

BRADLEY, Ill. — Following the death of Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and the shooting of Officer Tyler Bailey in the line of duty, a prayer vigil for her ultimate sacrifice and his recovery was held Monday night. Gathering 44 miles away from Bradley at St. Cajetan Catholic Church in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood, […]
BRADLEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Mayor says 17 died in NYC fire, 2 fewer than first reported

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17 people were killed, two fewer than originally thought. Adams said nine adults and eight children died in the fire Sunday in the Bronx. He did not immediately provide a reason for the lower death […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGN News

WGN News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy