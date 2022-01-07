COVID testing kit distribution for weekend
(WTIC Radio) - The following is a list of distribution sites for COVID-19 at-home rapid testing kits and N95 masks.
FRIDAY
AVON (N95 Masks Available at Avon Free Public Library, Fire Marshal's Office, Building Department)
SATURDAY
BOLTON (10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Herrick Park (Hebron Road))
EAST GRANBY (1-3 p.m., East Granby D.P.W. Garage)
PLAINVILLE (9 a.m., General Electric Parking Lot (Woodford Avenue) - No entrance before 7 a.m.)
ROCKY HILL (N95 Masks Available, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Elm Ridge Park)
SUNDAY
HEBRON (1 p.m., RHAM High School)
