ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CT

COVID testing kit distribution for weekend

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkpUx_0df5L0Rj00

(WTIC Radio) - The following is a list of distribution sites for COVID-19 at-home rapid testing kits and N95 masks.

﻿FRIDAY

AVON (N95 Masks Available at Avon Free Public Library, Fire Marshal's Office, Building Department)

SATURDAY

BOLTON (10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Herrick Park (Hebron Road))

EAST GRANBY (1-3 p.m., East Granby D.P.W. Garage)

PLAINVILLE (9 a.m., General Electric Parking Lot (Woodford Avenue) - No entrance before 7 a.m.)

ROCKY HILL (N95 Masks Available, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Elm Ridge Park)

﻿SUNDAY

HEBRON (1 p.m., RHAM High School)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
City
East Granby, CT
City
Rocky Hill, CT
City
Plainville, CT
City
Avon, CT
City
Granby, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
City
Hebron, CT
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Avon, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wtic Radio#N95#Avon Free Public Library#Fire Marshal#Building Department#Rham High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy