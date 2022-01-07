No. 5 Nittany Lions take down No. 6 BYU in big season-opening Clash

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Sophomore blocker Toby Ezeonu (pronounced E-Z-own-you) took it easy is on no one in Penn State’s three set sweep of sixth ranked BYU in Thursday’s season opener.

Ezeonu led all players with 10 kills, adding three blocks and five block assists in the win, both were also match highs. For his efforts, Ezeonu was named the player of the match.

Penn State defeated BYU in straight sets, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-19. It was Penn State’s highest ranking win since 2020.

“Any time you can start your season off with the Cougars, you know you’re going to be tested,” head coach Mark Pavlik said. “I’m pretty pleased with what we did on our side of the net. I think our serve certainly shows that we can cause some trouble for opponents offensively.

The Nittany Lions plays BYU again Saturday at 7 p.m.

