ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 5 Nittany Lions take down No. 6 BYU in big season-opening Clash

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3gpP_0df5KM1v00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Sophomore blocker Toby Ezeonu (pronounced E-Z-own-you) took it easy is on no one in Penn State’s three set sweep of sixth ranked BYU in Thursday’s season opener.

Ezeonu led all players with 10 kills, adding three blocks and five block assists in the win, both were also match highs. For his efforts, Ezeonu was named the player of the match.

Penn State defeated BYU in straight sets, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-19. It was Penn State’s highest ranking win since 2020.

“Any time you can start your season off with the Cougars, you know you’re going to be tested,” head coach Mark Pavlik said. “I’m pretty pleased with what we did on our side of the net. I think our serve certainly shows that we can cause some trouble for opponents offensively.

The Nittany Lions plays BYU again Saturday at 7 p.m.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Rutgers puts streak on line vs Penn State

Rutgers (9-5, 3-1) vs. Penn State (7-6, 2-3) Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it battles Penn State. Rutgers is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Penn State lost 74-67 to Purdue in its most recent […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

Penns Valley Girls Basketball holds inaugural Hoops For Hope game

The Penns Valley Girls Basketball team held their inaugural Hoops For Hope game as they took on rival Bald Eagle Area. Fans, players, and coaches came decked out in red and black to benefit the Penns Valley Fund, which aims to help those in need. “Anything in terms of fires,...
BASKETBALL
WTAJ

Bloyou, Kuhn drafted in third round of 2022 MLS SuperDraft

NEW YORK (WTAJ) – Penn State senior forward Danny Bloyou and senior midfielder Seth Kuhn were selected in the third round of he Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Tuesday. Kuhn went 73rd to New York Red Bulls and Bloyou went 75th to Atlanta United FC. Kuhn played in 53 games for the Nittany Lions, starting […]
MLS
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Nittany Lions#University Park#Weather#Penn State#The Wtaj Newsletter
Washington Times

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas upbeat as reports of locker room tension surface

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas says she‘s “thrilled” to be competing on the women’s team, but apparently not all of her teammates share her enthusiasm. Two female Penn swimmers told sports website OutKick in anonymous interviews that team members are frustrated and upset as...
SOCIETY
ClutchPoints

Alabama HC Nick Saban reveals crucial decision vs. Georgia that might have saved Jameson Williams future

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams had the misfortune of suffering an injury just when his team needed him the most. Williams was taken off the field in the second quarter of the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night he hurt his knee. Williams wanted to get back on the field and help his team in the second half, but Alabama’s medical team prevented the junior from re-entering the contest, according to Nick Saban (via Mark Schlabach of ESPN).
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban congratulates Kirby Smart, reveals Jameson Williams possible injury

At the end of the game, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby smart and the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shared an embrace after a hard-fought battle. With Smart being one of Saban’s former and most loyal assistant coaches, the Alabama head coach had nothing but praise for his former assistant. But what is caught on the audio was a possible update on Alabama receiver Jameson Williams who left the game early with a leg injury.
NFL
San Angelo LIVE!

The Crimson Tide Take on the Bulldogs for the CFP National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the #3 Georgia Bulldogs in a game dubbed “The Rematch” tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Back on December 4, 2021, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Georgia had been ranked #1 leading up to the final rankings. It has happened 5 times in college football history where two teams met in the regular season and then had national championship implications. So far, every game has favored the loser of the 1st matchup. This is also the 1st rematch for a national title…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland WR, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hits transfer portal

Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino Tomlin is now in the transfer portal. He originally committed to Maryland in 2018, and was a member of the 2019 class. He is listed as a 2-star recruit from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania per Rivals. Tomlin played in 6 games for the...
NFL
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy