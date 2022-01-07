ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

No Way Home Actor Talks About His Return To the Spider-Man Franchise

SuperHeroHype
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Way Home Actor Talks About His Return To the Spider-Man Franchise. Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home! No Way Home actor. The spider has been out of the bag for a few weeks, but Andrew Garfield has largely been silent about his return to the...

www.superherohype.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Zendaya's Reaction To Tom Holland Saying He Wants To Start A Family Is Priceless

When we heard that Tom Holland said he wanted to take a break from acting to start a family, we firstly couldn’t believe what we were hearing, but then instantly couldn’t help but wonder what his girlfriend Zendaya thought. Well now we can wonder no more, as we finally know what the 25-year-old Emmy-winner thinks about her boyfriend’s comments; and we have to say, we are quite surprised by what was revealed!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Andrew Garfield’s Stuntman Mistakenly Confirms ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the Multiverse Marvel movie that featured three “Spider-Men” for the first time in superhero history. On the heels of a record-breaking fan-movement surrounding Andrew Garfield’s canceled The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Garfield’s stuntman seemingly confirmed the future of Garfield’s Spider-Man with a recent social media post.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Home#The Spider#Film Star#Mj
Cinema Blend

No Way Home Actress Talks That Fun Spider-Man Easter Egg Even She Didn’t See Coming

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home was more than just an amazing and emotional capper to Marvel Studios and Sony’s Homecoming trilogy – it was also a love letter to the iconic character’s history. As a result, it was chock full of jaw-dropping scenes and sweet easter eggs that superhero savvy viewers may have caught. One of the best nods actually paid tribute to Spidey co-creator Stan Lee. But another came early in the film and was delivered by Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. And as it so happens, Rice actually didn’t see the fun reference coming.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Supervisor Reveals Sandman Actor Didn't Film New Footage

It looks like Thomas Haden Church didn't film any new footage. WARNING: The article contains minor spoilers about the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home featured the triumphant return of the past Spider-Man villains including Thomas Haden Church's Sandman from Spider-Man 3. Throughout most of the film, the character mostly appeared in his "Sandman" form and we only got to see him in his human form as Flint Marko during the end. As it turns out, the actor didn't shoot any new footage as it only took the magic of visual effects to bring him to life in the film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal the Challenge of Getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home's writers revealed how they managed the challenge of getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to come back for this film. One of the biggest surprises in the movie was the return of the two former Spider-Men. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers about their ending to the Home trilogy. Marvel Studios decided to pull out all the stops for the final entry in this Spider-Man story. Garfield and Maguire weren't exactly locks to join this cast. In fact, they had to be convinced to unite without even seeing the script. However, once there was a larger conversation about the story, both of the older actors agreed to take part. However, both Garfield and Maguire wanted some input about how they would modernize their characters. After all, it's been years since anyone has seen the original Spider-Man and his Amazing friend on the big screen. Check out what they had to say down below:
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Andrew Garfield says lying about Spider-Man was ‘weirdly enjoyable’: ‘Like a massive game of Werewolf’

Andrew Garfield has admitted that he found it “weirdly enjoyable” lying about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.*Spoilers for No Way Home below*The Amazing Spider-Man star had a surprise role in the Tom Holland film, along with fellow former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire.While fans had long speculated that the pair would be returning for the movie, Garfield had categorically denied any involvement in the project.Speaking to The Wrap, Garfield said of lying in interviews: “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.”He then compared the experience to the party game Werewolf, in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Breaks Silence on Why He Returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Despite spending several interviews trying to convince fans that he "hadn't gotten a call" from Marvel and Sony, Andrew Garfield finally got his chance to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield's original tenure as the web-slinging hero was unceremoniously cut short after just two movies, as the lackluster reviews for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and success of the MCU led Sony to pursue a creative partnership with Marvel Studios. More than seven years after he last played Spider-Man, Garfield took the opportunity to try again and bring some more depth to the role he never got to finish. He's now opening up about why he made the decision to don the mask once more in No Way Home.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Andrew Garfield Finally Spills About ‘Spider-Man’ Return and Future — and the ‘Gift’ of ‘Tick, Tick Boom!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Following a lengthy stage hiatus (which nabbed him a Tony Award), the actor stormed the fourth quarter of 2021 with back-to-back film releases in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and “Tick, Tick … Boom!” The latter has placed him front and center for Oscar contention in the best actor category. And then came December.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home writer talks crossover twist

Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage spoilers follow. Spider-Man: No Way Home is full to the brim with huge moments, plenty of which have been shown off in all the trailers and marketing, but there are other moments which haven't been, and those moments are going to be discussed below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Confirm They Planned for Even More Characters to Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as packed as superhero movies can get these days. While it doesn't reach the heights of the Avengers: Endgame ensemble, the movie dives across the multiverse to snatch up any characters it can. The end result incldues appearances from both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield—the last two actors to play Peter Parker in live-ation prior to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and a whole slew of villains.
MOVIES
oberlinreview.org

Spider-Man: No Way Home, A Spectacular Conclusion To Every Spider-Man Trilogy

Editor’s Note: This review contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home. As a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I have been excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home since the cliffhanger ending of Far From Home two and a half years ago. I was incredibly excited for No Way Home, and it did not disappoint. Not only is it the best Spider-Man film I’ve ever seen and a conclusion that sticks the landing for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, it is also an excellent conclusion to every prior Spider-Man franchise, an afterword that retroactively improves them.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy