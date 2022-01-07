ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Here’s when the City of Spokane and county could plow your neighborhood roads

By Elenee Dao
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – After a storm comes the cleanup. Both Spokane County and the City of Spokane street crews are working tirelessly to clean up the roads.

The main, busy roads get plowed first. Then, neighborhoods come next. Both the City of Spokane and Spokane County say hill-neighborhoods are first and then flat.

If you live in the city, Communications Manager Kirstin Davis said they’ll start plowing neighborhoods Thursday night. The city launched the full-city plow Thursday morning, which could take three days to do.

Davis believes their crew is working faster this season since the city now added three – what they call – satellite locations. This means the street team now has four different places across the city to go reload or chain up, if needed, rather than having to go to a single central location.

“It allows us to be faster and respond quicker. You might not see it so much from a public’s perspective, but those drivers, that’s so much time. With those 12 hour shifts, if you can make that turnaround so much faster, that’s better,” Davis said.

While the city starts plowing neighborhoods Thursday night, the county said it might not be until the weekend that plows will go through neighborhoods.

“The public’s patience is very much appreciated, but understand this is a lot of snow to have to move, and at over 5,100 miles, that’s a lot to cover,” said Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter, the public works information and outreach manager for the city.

Weather conditions could change overnight Thursday, so both the city and county crews are ready to switch gears to de-icing and sanding the roads if need be.

