Collierville planners move mixed-use proposal forward

The Collierville Planning Commission endorsed an outline plan for The Parke at Houston Levee in the southwest portion of the suburb in a three-hour meeting.

The 8-1 vote came after more than two hours of discussion. Commissioner Cheri Kilmurray noted issues with the density. The Parke at the Houston Levee was the only item on the regular agenda.

The mixed-use proposal spans about 150 acres, and another 89 acres will be developed at a future date. The site is bordered by Tennessee 385 to the south, Houston Levee to the east and an adjacent western property owned by Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division.

The plan was initially submitted in January 2021 but was significantly revised following meetings with staff and aldermen.

“I think this is a great project,” Commissioner Tim Goddard said. “A lot of time and effort has gone into it.”

There was no opposition present as the property doesn’t border existing homes.

Two hotels, about 39 acres of retail and 78,500 square feet of medical professional officeColliervi are also part of the proposal.

“This is critical part of our town future’s as well as our town’s today,” said Kevin Vaughan, president of Township Development Services.

Vaughan noted the property can contribute significantly to the town’s budget with sales tax revenue and property tax revenue.

“You either grow your tax base or you grow your tax rate,” he said, noting the town has increased property tax in recent years.

Residential options on the site will be on the western side of the project proposed by Jason Crews, an established developer in the suburb. The 114 single-family homes, 120 townhomes and 63 condominiums units will be tucked away from Houston Levee. The developer removed apartments previously proposed at the site, and all residential options will be for sale as opposed to rent. Assisted living on the site is also possible. The reduction of units allows more than 53 acres of open space and a 10-acre lake.

The suburb’s land use plan calls for office where residential is proposed. The aldermen will consider amending the plan when considering the development. The board will also review a rezoning proposal.

A large big-box store is also planned for the development. While any user is possible, Crews and Vaughan believe the best use is a grocery store. Gas pumps are possible there if associated with a grocery store.

Alderman John Worley said gas pumps are needed in that area but wanted to ensure a convenience store is not on the site.

The commission expressed traffic concerns, but Vaughan said further traffic studies will be done before each phase.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen are scheduled to review its Planned Development ordinance Monday. The commission previously reviewed the amendments. The likely changes affect allowable lot sizes and setbacks, but those changes only impact developments filed after Feb. 1, Jaime Groce, town planner, explained to commissioners.

Groce expects amendments to the plan due to market and technological changes as the site is developed.