 5 days ago

Liam Kelly delivers your DeFi narrative. Decrypting DeFi...

decrypt.co

NEWSBTC

Is There a Way to Expand DeFi?

Almost inherent to the industry is the idea of expanding, evolving and changing with this ever-growing market. Therefore, many decentralized finance (DeFi) projects come out to show what they got to see whether it can be the next big hit. What comes from these endeavors is the idea that there...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

PayPal Says It Is 'Exploring a Stablecoin' After Dev Discovers It in Code

For years, cryptocurrency has been hailed as a technology that would supplant centralized payment services because it could make transactions cheaper and cut out the financial intermediary. But more and more, those legacy services are looking to incorporate crypto into their toolkits. Today, PayPal confirmed that it is working on...
SOFTWARE
decrypt.co

Next Up for Chainlink in 2022: LINK Staking and ‘Internet of Blockchains’

Chainlink, which securely brings real-world data to the world of smart contracts, has come a long way since October 2018, when Decrypt first came across the decentralized oracle network provider at Berlin’s annual Web Summit. With smart contracts being a foundation of DeFi (decentralized finance), oracles that enable them...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Cardano DeFi Alliance: What is it and Why is it Significant?

The initial announcement regarding CDA was made in mid-December. Cardano DeFi Alliance is set up for the promotion of advantages regarding Cardano Blockchain. Cardano DeFi Alliance consists of Plutus engineers, infrastructure suppliers, DeFi Devs. At the time of writing, Cardano was down by 5.93%, with a price trending at $1.33...
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

FlashLoans.com: Empowering Traders And DeFi Users

FlashLoans.com is a new DeFi tool that allows people to create and perform Flash Loan-backed trades. Flash loans are a new uncollateralized loan product in DeFi. This is an easy-to-use platform that enables people to build and execute Flash loan-backed trades through a simple yet powerful User Interface. These trades can be created by selecting from the options menu on the Flash loan building tool.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Coinspeaker

YoBit YOFARM DeFi Farming with Up to 1465% APY

The YoBit’s YOFARM pairs are currently being backed by a number of investors as evidenced by the total liquidity which changes as investors add and remove liquidity respectively. One of the crucial backbones of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem is the innovation behind liquidity pools, one on which YoBit...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

OlympusDAO Rolls Out $3.3M Bug Bounty Program With DeFi Security Platform Immunefi

Bug bounties are rewards given to developers who find errors in codebases. Image: Shutterstock. Security services platform Immunefi is now offering a new bug bounty program for OlympusDAO, a hotly-discussed decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol underpinning a cryptocurrency called OHM. OHM is marketed as a free-floating reserve currency, which means that...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Samsung Opens Metaverse Store in Decentraland

Samsung's 837X virtual store as it will appear in Decentraland. Image: Samsung. Electronics giant Samsung is venturing into the metaverse with the opening of a virtual store in Decentraland. Named after Samsung's flagship 837 store in New York, the Samsung 837X virtual store will open for business for a limited...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
thepaypers.com

Aave launches regulation-compliant DeFi platform

UK-based decentralised lending platform Aave has launched its permissioned lending and liquidity service Aave Arc to help institutions participate in regulation-compliant DeFi. The lending platform added a permissioned liquidity pool to its other decentralised offerings as a way to entice institutional participants to have regulatory compliance in DeFi. The first...
PERSONAL FINANCE
decrypt.co

How Genie Is Driving Ethereum NFT Bulk Buying and 'Floor Sweeps'

Genie is a tool that lets users buy batches of Ethereum NFTs from across multiple marketplaces. It has generated over $125 million worth of trading volume to date. As the NFT market surges in the new year, including more than $1.4 billion in trading volume at leading marketplace OpenSea in less than a week, a new trend is taking hold: bulk buying. It’s thanks to Genie, an Ethereum NFT market aggregation tool designed to bundle together purchases to save on gas fees (the variable cost of transacting on the network) and time while avoiding reactive market shifts.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Why Bitcoin Is Having Such a Brutal Week

The price of BTC has dropped over 11% in a week. Volumes were down the week after Christmas. In the days leading up to December 25, Bitcoin price prophets got an early Christmas present: BTC prices spiked back above $50,000 after languishing in the $40,000s. On December 27, the price kissed $52,000 under the mistletoe—its highest rate since the beginning of that month.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Top Coins See Terrible Start to 2022

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two largest cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock. The new year has so far brought only disappointment to crypto investors. Only one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap has grown in price over the past seven days. That honor goes to Chainlink, which is up 20% at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap. All other top coins have posted double-digit percentage losses in the new year.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Jack Dorsey Announces a Legal Defense Fund for Bitcoin Developers

The founder and CEO of Block, Jack Dorsey, announced plans to create a "Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund," a nonprofit initiative entity tasked with providing a legal defense for Bitcoin developers, which is "currently the subject of multi-front litigation." The proposal was announced in an email sent to the Bitcoin developer's...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

OpenSea Rival LooksRare Tops $110M in Ethereum NFT Trading in One Day

LooksRare is a new NFT marketplace that rewards users via its LOOKS token, which it airdropped to select OpenSea users. The marketplace has already generated $110 million in Ethereum NFT trading volume since yesterday’s launch. OpenSea is on pace for a record-setting month of Ethereum NFT trading volume, but...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

The Gap Jumps Into NFTs on Tezos—With Physical Apparel Perks

Apparel retailer The Gap is launching Tezos-based NFT collectibles. Some of the NFTs will include a limited edition physical hoodie. Last month, it was athletic apparel brand Adidas making a big play for NFTs and the metaverse, and now clothing retailer The Gap is following suit with its own series of NFT collectibles—some of which include exclusive apparel.
APPAREL
decrypt.co

Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Heading for a 'Death Cross.' Should You Care?

"Death cross" is a technical term from the world of stock trading. It signifies a rare meeting of 50- and 200-day price averages. Death crosses are never good, but crypto experts are not particularly worried. A pricing event called a "death cross" looms for the two biggest cryptocurrencies and, barring...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Hot Ethereum NFT Platform LooksRare Is Rife With Wash Trading—And OK With It

LooksRare is a new Ethereum NFT marketplace that uses a token incentive model. Trading volume has soared, but the platform is currently overrun by wash trading. The NFT market got a jolt this week when surprise new entrant LooksRare started piling up massive Ethereum trading volume numbers. But as trading rises on the OpenSea rival, it has become clear that some traders are manipulating LooksRare’s token-based rewards system via a form of wash trading—and the platform doesn’t appear to mind.
MARKETS
AFP

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products destined for real-life sale. From sneakers sketched in the virtual world but produced in the real one, to designers who preview clothes on avatars before making them -- the barrier between digital and tangible is thinning. "In real life, it's extremely expensive to make any product," said French couture designer Julien Fournie, who runs his own eponymous fashion house. Online is "a place of openness to test things virtually and recreate an extremely precise connection with the real-life experience," he added.
BEAUTY & FASHION
u.today

DeFi Platform Dot.Finance Migrating to Polkadot Parachain

Dot.Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for automating DeFi yield farming, has announced that it’s migrating from Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to Moonbeam, the second parachain on the Polkadot blockchain. The project will also immediately launch on Moonriver, a Kusama-powered “canarynet” for Moonbeam. Dot Finance won the...
ECONOMY

