Decrypting DeFi

Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products destined for real-life sale.
From sneakers sketched in the virtual world but produced in the real one, to designers who preview clothes on avatars before making them -- the barrier between digital and tangible is thinning.
"In real life, it's extremely expensive to make any product," said French couture designer Julien Fournie, who runs his own eponymous fashion house.
Online is "a place of openness to test things virtually and recreate an extremely precise connection with the real-life experience," he added.
Comments / 0