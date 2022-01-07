Decrypting DeFi

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two largest cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock. The new year has so far brought only disappointment to crypto investors. Only one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap has grown in price over the past seven days. That honor goes to Chainlink, which is up 20% at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap. All other top coins have posted double-digit percentage losses in the new year.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO