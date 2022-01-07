Disney On Ice: Dream Big coming to Intrust

Related
Wichita music venue drums up new business, offers all-ages events, no alcohol
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new music venue in Wichita is offering a safe and unique space for performers and concertgoers. “We see the voids of all-ages venues. We see the voids of the infrastructure of a sober community. We see all these voids and we feel like right now are not competing with anybody,” […]
Former ‘SNL’ cast member Ana Gasteyer on ‘American Auto’
If you caught the "Saturday Night Live" replay of its Betty White episode back on New Year's Day, you caught some work of former cast member Ana Gasteyer.
What is Wordle and what do those colored boxes mean
It's a simple word game, but it's taking the internet by storm. Here's what you need to know about it.
Riverfest’s River Run begins Early Bird registration
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s 46th annual Riverfest River Run, which is scheduled to happen on June 4, 2022, has begun Early Bird registration, where prices are discounted by $10. This is Wichita’s 50th Riverfest. The last two years have been difficult for Riverfest due to the COVID-19 crisis. In 2020, they had to cancel Riverfest […]
Wichita Wind Surge announces 2022 game times
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge announced game times for the upcoming 2022 regular season. The Surge will play a total of 69 regular-season games at Riverfront Stadium in 2022, kicking off the season with Opening Weekend against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday, April 8-Sunday April 10. Tuesday-Friday games will start at 7:05 […]
Everything to know about the seven Winter Olympic events debuting in Beijing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Winter Olympics in Beijing are less than one month away with competition beginning Feb. 2, two days before the opening ceremony. Athletes from across the globe will compete in seven sports over 15 disciplines in a record 109 events, with seven debuting at the 24th Winter Olympiad. Here is an […]
Highest rated beer in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of highest rated beer in Kansas using BeerAdvocate.
Lay’s unveils chips made with potatoes grown from NFL soil
Lay's is offering football fans the chance to win a bag of chips made from potatoes grown in soil from NFL fields.
Wichita hospice center in need of volunteers
It's a full-circle moment for Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Giraffes and elephants in court? Judge making adoption proceedings special
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF) — It could be the biggest day of a kid’s life, and a Missouri judge is using a unique set of skills to highlight the celebration. What’s different about these court proceedings? “I do balloon animals. It’s something I picked up during our campaign back in 2014. And I just just […]
Starbucks workers in 9 cities looking to unionize
Starbucks stores in several states are looking to secure “appropriate wages and working conditions.”
Meals on Wheels not delivering today due to power outage
Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Tuesday, Jan. 11, due to a power outage. Clients in Wichita are asked to use an emergency meal.
How long do omicron symptoms last?
How long you feel sick depends on several factors, including your age, vaccination status and overall health.
Man breaches cockpit, damages plane controls
American Airlines said a customer entered the cockpit at the gate in Honduras and damaged some of the pilots' instruments before being arrested.
Is COVID-19 herd immunity even possible anymore?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The COVID-19 vaccine was initially thought to give people immunity. But, as time has gone on, we have learned that’s not the case. Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County, Indiana, said that people will start to learn to live with COVID existing. It will circulate just like the flu. […]
Will Sedgwick County bring back the mask mandate?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the positivity rate rises, the city and county are discussing ways to slow the spread. Is a mask mandate back on the table? Community leaders said a mask mandate is unlikely. Instead, masks are highly encouraged. Vaccines, according to doctors, are the best way to fight this new wave of […]
Harmony Montgomery’s mother: Officials ‘dropped the ball’
The mother of New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery brought concerns about her daughter's safety to police and child welfare workers before a missing person case was opened in late December, she said.
US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou
The mint's program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years honoring women and their achievements in shaping the nation's history.
Woman found unresponsive, daughter dead next to ‘I’m sorry’ note at resort
Authorities are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive next to her dead daughter at a Florida resort.
Vandal uses blowtorch to melt slide at south Wichita park, Crime Stoppers offering cash reward
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A vandal has used a blowtorch to melt a slide at a south Wichita park. The slide is located at Emery Memorial Park, or 2339 E MacArthur Rd. Wichita Park & Recreation made the public aware of the vandalism in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Wichita Park & Recreation […]
