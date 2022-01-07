Candlelight Vigil For Democracy Held in Traverse City

People gathered outside the old courthouse in downtown Traverse City for a candlelight vigil for democracy, remembering what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I was appalled, it was hard to conceive, but it happened we have to deal with it, and it’s not acceptable we have to resist,” said John Despelder, one of the leaders of Traverse Indivisible.

“I am one of those people who does not sit around and watch bad things happen. I am one of those people who stands up and says no no no,” said Linda Pepper, another leader of Traverse Indivisible. “I am going to change things. I am going to improve things. I am going to make things better for everybody around me.”

Those at the vigil say Thursday is a reminder you can’t change the past, but you can change the future.

“I would hope that we are able to have civil conversations across party lines,” said Despelder

Mike Klingelsmith was not at the vigil, but he did take a bus from Traverse City to Washington D.C. for what he expected to be a peaceful protest a year ago Thursday.

“We’re at the rally, typical rally. Nothing special going on. President Trump ends it by saying, so now go down and peacefully have your voice be heard. And that’s exactly what we did,” said Klingelsmith.

Those at Thursday night’s vigil encourage everyone to get out and vote no matter your party.

“I think we are actually seeing a real resurgence in people realizing how important this is and how we have to be vigilant, we have to be participatory, and we need to encourage everybody to get out here and vote,” said Pepper.