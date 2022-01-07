ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

What we learned as shorthanded Warriors fall to Pelicans

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the second night of a back-to-back and without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors looked to get back on track in New Orleans on Thursday night. That didn't happen. For the second night in a row, offense was hard to come by for the Warriors as they...

www.nbcsports.com

NBA
#Pelicans#The Warriors
