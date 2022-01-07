ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billie Joe Armstrong thinks the Grammys should make a new trophy

98online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Joe Armstrong thinks the Grammys should say “Good Riddance” to its current trophy. In an Instagram Story, the Green Day frontman shared a photo of him holding his Best Alternative Music Performance...

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Billie Joe Armstrong pulls out of NYE performance after COVID exposure

Billie Joe Armstrong cancelled his appearance on Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve television special after being exposed to COVID-19. The Green Day frontman shared the news that he wouldn’t be travelling to Miami for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party “out of an abundance of caution” via Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Audacy

Is Green Day teasing a new album called '1972'?

Following up the release of their BBC Sessions offering which dropped in December, and the celebration of the Bay Area punks’ 30th anniversary of their second Lookout! Records album ‘Kerplunk,’ it looks like Green Day could be dropping a new record.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Alternative Music#Music Performance#Abc Audio#The Recording Academy
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

George Harrison Once Said There Was One Newer Band That Gave Him A ‘Buzz’

George Harrison was a pretty tough music critic. As one of The Beatles members, he was inspired by other artists but didn’t often love listening to any of the newer music that came out. He admitted that he loved old-school music and preferred to listen to music from the ’50s and ’60s. However, there was one newer band that his son, Dhani showed him that gave him a “buzz.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy