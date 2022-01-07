ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City and State leaders tour proposed site for Veteran Cemetery in Augusta

By Deirnesa Jefferson
 5 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — A project 20 years in the making is moving forward.

“We’ve been able to advance this project so far along that it would be on the VA’s priority list for funding,” Bob Young said.

Former Augusta mayor, Bob Young has been working on bringing a veteran cemetery to Augusta for years.

“It’s important to our community with a veteran population of 66,000 to be able to accommodate that need,” Young said.

Thursday, he was was joined by city leaders and the new Georgia Commissioner of Veterans Services,   to tour the proposed 200-acre cemetery property at Gracewood.

“Veterans will be buried out here for generations. For more than a hundred years there will be active funerals,” Young said.

The state project has received a lot of local support, but it now has the federal help of the Commissioner of Veteran Services Patricia Ross.

“Having such a large population of military here in Augusta it just seems to make sense that that would be a benefit that would be very viable and usable in this very military heavy and friendly town,” Ross said.

Young said while the project wasn’t funded for this year,  the application will roll over into next year.

In the meantime they are working on securing funding in the federal budget.

“We’ve decided to take a parallel track by seeking an earmark through Senator Warnock’s office to get line-item funding in the federal budget for the state veteran cemetery in Augusta,” Young said.

Its estimated the project would cost about $10 million.

