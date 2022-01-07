Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf turns St. Marys miscues into victory

St. Marys’ Kendell Dieringer (11), Karsyn MCGlothen (33) and Cora Rable (20) surround Ottawa-Glandorf’s Erin Kaufman during Thursday night’s game at Ottawa-Glandorf. See more high school basketball photos at LimaScores.com.

OTTAWA – Ottawa-Glandorf turned to its defense loose and it responded with 26 St. Marys turnovers.

Those turnovers went a long way to O-G posting a 50-40 girls basketball victory over St. Marys on Thursday night at Hermiller Gymnasium.

“We did an excellent job of taking away their first option,” O-G coach Troy Yant said.

The game featured two of Western Buckeye League’s three unbeaten teams prior to the tipoff.

O-G is 8-2, 4-0 in the WBL. St. Marys is 9-2, 3-1 in the WBL.

O-G’s 6-foot sophomore Katie Kaufman came off the bench for 15 points and nine rebounds.

“We needed that,” Yant said of the younger Kaufman sister. “She was getting some buckets and she was getting some rebounds. She keeps playing like that and she’ll be in the starting lineup.’’

O-G’s Maggie Verhoff scored 10 with two 3-pointers. Kaelyn Grothause scored eight.

Senior Erin Kaufman had six points and six rebounds.

Kendall Dieringer paced St. Marys with 14 points and two 3-pointers.

Noelle Ruane had eight points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Roughriders.

Defensively, it was Verhoff who guarded Dieringer most of the night, while O-G’s Myka Aldrich followed Ruane.

While Dieringer scored 14, eight came in the first quarter.

“She’s (Dieringer) pretty quick and I knew I was going to have a tough matchup,” Verhoff said. “She was keeping me in shape during the game. … After the start, I tried my best so she wouldn’t get hot.’’

Added Yant, “I thought Myka did a great job on Ruane and Maggie did a great job on Kendall. Those are their top two players and when you take those people out, it makes it hard.’’

O-G led 25-17 at the half, but Ruane score five in the third quarter, with a 3-pointer, to get St. Marys within 37-32 after three.

The closest St. Marys would get in the final quarter was four, 40-36, after a Dieringer 10-footer with 6:49 to go.

O-G’s Aldrich then scored on a fast-break layup and Katie Kaufman scored on a layup to get the Titans back to a 44-36 lead with 5:45 to go.

Katie Kaufman scored seven points in the final quarter, including hitting three foul shots in the final minutes to put the game away at 49-40 with 53 seconds to go.

O-G won the boards, 27-21.

O-G hit 46 percent from the field and was 4 of 9 on 3-pointers. St. Marys shot 43 percent and was 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

O-G’s pressure man-to-man forced St. Marys into seven first-quarter turnovers and 12 for the half.

That helped the Titans bounce out to an 11-10 lead after the first quarter.

O-G led 19-17 in the final two minutes of the second quarter.

The Titans then got back-to-back 3-pointers from Chloe Schroeder and Verhoff to grab a 25-17 lead at the half.

The victory keeps the Titans unbeaten in the WBL.

“We wanted to stay unbeaten in the WBL and control our own destiny,” Yant said. “They were a great team and they’re having a great season.’’

