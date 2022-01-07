ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

South Sacramento 7-Eleven rejoices after selling winning Powerball ticket

By Katelyn Stark, Eytan Wallace
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31BRiz_0df5Fjfn00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Someone in Sacramento is about to be a whole lot richer.

One of the two winning Powerball tickets for Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at the South Sacramento 7-Eleven on Windham Drive.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, and the Powerball was 17.

“Millionaire Made Here” was displayed proudly Thursday on a sign outside of the store.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was worth more than $632 million.

Sacramento County changes ‘mega event’ protocols

“Everything that has happened is very exciting,” said Harprit Dhillon, who has owned the Windham Drive 7-Eleven for 17 years.

Dhillon said in all that time, he and his employees have sold several high-value prizes but nothing like this.

So just who is the lucky winner?

“Right now, it is a mystery person. We’re not sure who won,” Dhillon explained.

Whoever walked out of the South Sacramento 7-Eleven with the winning ticket was not the only winner in the U.S. Someone in Wisconsin also purchased a ticket with all of the matching numbers, and that means there are two winners who will split the jackpot.

Even after that, the ticket value, pre-tax, is no chump change. It comes out to more than $316 million.

And it’s not just the ticket buyer who benefits. This lottery alone raised nearly $70 million for California public education.

“Public schools in California, it’s a big win for them,” said California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker. “In fact, the Lottery’s sole mission is to generate extra revenue for public schools, probably at a time when they can use it more than ever. So this is a really exciting day for public schools.”

It was also an exciting day for Dhillon. Just for selling the ticket, his store will receive $1 million.

“We’ll probably be splitting that with some of my employees who are here. And without my employees, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

The winner has one year to claim the prize. If it isn’t claimed in that time, the California Lottery will donate the money to public schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento County, CA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Sacramento County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sacramento, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

San Jose pedestrian killed in crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian died at the hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in San Jose. The report of the crash came in around 5:45 a.m., according to the San Jose Police Department. Police were investigating in the area of Curtner Ave and Canoas Garden. Officers said the pedestrian died […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Becker
KRON4 News

Man injured in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in downtown San Francisco left a 34-year-old man injured late Monday night, according to police. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. in the 400 block of O’Farrell Street. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#7 Eleven#Powerball Drawing#California Lottery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy