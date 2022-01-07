ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Biden touring Marshall Fire scene: What we know about Friday’s visit

By Nick Wills
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A week after north-central Colorado was hit with the most devastating fire in its history, the leader of the U.S. has announced plans to visit the areas and the people hit hardest by this unexpected tragedy.

President Joe Biden will be welcomed by Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse when he touches down on Friday ahead of his trip to the area devastated by the Marshall Fire, which presumedly claimed two lives only a week ago.

The record-setting fire sparked on Dec. 30 and resulted in the burning of more than 6,000 acres and nearly 1,100 structures across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County in under a day.

Debris removal program set up for Marshall Fire-affected residents as toxic dangers linger in aftermath

In addition to speaking, the president is expected to meet with families who lost their homes and the local elected officials who have been ceaselessly spearheading recovery efforts.

Neguse has spoken of his intention to discuss urgently needed federal aid with the president.

“This week, many in the Boulder County community are beginning the long road to recovery in the wake of the unprecedented and terrible Marshall Fire,” Neguse said.

FOX31 will have full TV coverage of the president’s Friday visit in addition to extended online coverage, which can be found at FOX31 NOW .

Marshall Fire related links

Comments / 20

Steve Pierce
5d ago

nobody wants him here, just disrupts clean up...isnt he still afraid of the virus

Reply
12
James Amador
5d ago

While Biden is this far from the WH maybe he will find time to fly down to Del Rio and see what is going on down there.

Reply
5
gscrappy
5d ago

what exactly for??where he and Kamala should be is in presidio !!they both need to tour the borders!!

Reply
5
 

5280 Magazine has 42 ways to explore Colorado in 2022

Philip Clapham, Senior Editor at 5280 Magazine says the latest January issue is all about ways to explore the great state of Colorado. Since the last two years we’ve seen a number of lost local businesses and our normal indoor gatherings curtailed in response to public health measures, 5280 Magazine wanted this to be a […]
COLORADO STATE
