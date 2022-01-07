ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

MPD arrests man for allegedly stealing bleachers and dragging with his car

WALA-TV FOX10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bizarre theft case lands a Mobile man in...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 3

Charles Schenher
5d ago

he was just going to set them up outside his next door neighbor's bedroom window they don't have any shades and charge $10 each to watch the show after 10:00 at night he was doing the neighborhood a favor keeping all the perverts off the street and looking in the window he even picks up all the popcorn boxes wine bottles beer cans and condoms give the man a break he was trying to start a business then people that was looking in the window were getting tired of standing up 🤤🐭🪠💰🎷🧠💩🖕🙈👺💊😵🥳💉💋👅🔥🐫😎😱

Reply(1)
2
 

The Associated Press

1/6 panel requests interview from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
