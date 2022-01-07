A national evaluation of geographic accessibility and provider availability of obesity medicine diplomates in the United States between 2011 and 2019

Conference organizers must adopt a novel, comprehensive approach to ensure increased accessibility, diversity and inclusivity of post-pandemic conferences. The world is facing unprecedented challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the scientific setting, one important restriction is the lack of in-person interpersonal interactions, which form the core of academic conferences. Despite this, it is essential to continue sharing scientific knowledge. The research community was quick to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions, with the majority of conferences effectively adopting a virtual format. Online platforms provide a viable solution to the problem of sharing knowledge remotely and enable virtual connections between scientists. Sharing code, data and comments through these platforms has become easier1.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO