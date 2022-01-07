ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

A national evaluation of geographic accessibility and provider availability of obesity medicine diplomates in the United States between 2011 and 2019

By Catherine C. Pollack
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Obesity is a pressing health concern within the United States (US). Obesity medicine "diplomates" receive specialized training, yet it is unclear if their accessibility and availability adequately serves the need. The purpose of this research was to understand how accessibility has evolved over time...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Yonder

Providing Access to Period Supplies in Indian Country

When Eva Marie Carney read a news story a few years ago about period poverty in Native North America, she became aware of an issue she hadn’t considered. She knew she needed to use the resources she was tapped into to help young menstruators who are Native or live in predominantly Native communities.
SHAWNEE, OK
Nature.com

Virtual meetings promise to eliminate geographical and administrative barriers and increase accessibility, diversity and inclusivity

Conference organizers must adopt a novel, comprehensive approach to ensure increased accessibility, diversity and inclusivity of post-pandemic conferences. The world is facing unprecedented challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the scientific setting, one important restriction is the lack of in-person interpersonal interactions, which form the core of academic conferences. Despite this, it is essential to continue sharing scientific knowledge. The research community was quick to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions, with the majority of conferences effectively adopting a virtual format. Online platforms provide a viable solution to the problem of sharing knowledge remotely and enable virtual connections between scientists. Sharing code, data and comments through these platforms has become easier1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Koonin
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morbid Obesity#Fat People#Medicine#U S Census Bureau#United States#Iqr
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy