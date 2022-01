After falling to Covington in the Bi-County Tournament just two weeks ago, Fountain Central girls basketball once again traveled to Covington Thursday for a re-match with the Trojans. After trailing by 12 at the half, the Mustangs came back out firing and had the game tied at 51 in the final seconds. However the Trojans made what was the game-winning FT with .8 seconds left and Fountain Central fell 52-51.

COVINGTON, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO