Mark Arnold resigned for personal reasons as Head Coach of the MDI Football Team on Tuesday, January 11th. He had been the MDI Head Coach since February 13, 2018. MDI High School Athletic Directory Bunky Dow stated "I appreciate everything Coach Arnold has done for the High School and Island community, along with the MDI High School football program. With the recent decrease of players playing at the lower level (Acadia Youth Sports) and the COVID issue, he led a team that improved weekly and was playing their best football toward the end of this season. A search for his replacement will begin very soon."

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 21 HOURS AGO