Man dead, female in critical condition following South Salt Lake car crash

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
A car crash Thursday afternoon left one man dead and a female in critical condition in the area of 700 East 3300 South in South Salt Lake.

What exactly happened and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

FOX 13

Both drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition where one of the drivers, a 34-year-old man, died. The female driver is still in critical condition at the hospital.

South Salt Lake Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle told FOX 13 no citations have been issued and the Critical Accident Response Team is helping with the investigation.

The identities of the drivers were not disclosed.

FOX 13 News

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

