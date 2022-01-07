Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 6: clear skies continue into the weekend
Kern County today is mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 61 degrees, dropping to 42 tonight. Lingering clouds Friday, with the slight chance of sprinkles, south of the valley. The weather will remain dry in the '60s by the weekend through early next week.
