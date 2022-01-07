ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 6: clear skies continue into the weekend

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vh3tX_0df5CGRt00

Kern County today is mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 61 degrees, dropping to 42 tonight. Lingering clouds Friday, with the slight chance of sprinkles, south of the valley. The weather will remain dry in the ’60s by the weekend through early next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Fog delays in Kern County for Jan. 11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thick morning fog is causing multiple school districts to prompt fog delays in the county. The following school districts have fog delays at this time: Maple School District Fog Delay – Two-hour fog delay Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District – Three-hour fog delay Buttonwillow Union School District – Two-hour fog delay […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Rosedale Middle School delayed Jan. 12

ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Rosedale Middle School is operating under a two-hour delay schedule Wednesday due to an electrical issue that happened Tuesday afternoon, the school announced via social media. The school will open at 10 a.m. and dismiss at 3 p.m. Parents are advised to check their emails for a detailed schedule.
ROSEDALE, CA
KGET

Happy birthday, Bakersfield, which is either 124 or 149 years old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Happy birthday, Bakersfield. You’re 124 years old and you don’t look a day over 110.  Yes, it was 124 years ago Tuesday that Bakersfield was incorporated as a city – Jan. 11, 1898. The city is actually a quarter-century older than that, though, to which many of you may say — […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Louisiana man killed on Buck Owens Boulevard identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Buck Owens Boulevard Monday night. Kevin Bernard Meyers, 55, of Baton Rogue, La., was hit on Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue just before 9 p.m. and pronounced dead in the scene. Officials said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates shooting in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in southeast Bakersfield. Around 3:50 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Karen Place and Rexland Drive. On the scene, they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Semi hauling carrots tips over, blocking Hwy 33 in Buttonwillow

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A semi-truck hauling carrots rolled over Wednesday morning spilling its load all over Highway 33 near Devils Den Road around 11 a.m. Two other trailers were also involved, which rolled over completely, while the semi remained upright, according to the California Highway Patrol. Cal Trans responded to the scene to block […]
BUTTONWILLOW, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police search for suspect in Super Taco burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is linked to a burglary that happened at the Super Taco on Truxtun Avenue on Oct. 27, 2021. The suspect is described as white, age 28 to 38, slim build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap. If you […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#Kget 17
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,635 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported eight new COVID-19 deaths and 1,635 cases today. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 177,220 positive cases and 1,944 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 50,167 residents have recovered and 108,885 are presumed recovered. An additional 16,151 people are isolated at home. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Barstow firefighter dies from injuries suffered on duty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department said it is mourning the death of Barstow Fire Engineer David Spink, who died Sunday from injuries he suffered while on duty. Spink, 56, was hit by a vehicle Dec. 5 while helping victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow, according to The Associated Press. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in east Bakersfield shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man killed in a shooting in east Bakersfield on Sunday has been identified as Fernando R. Bustamenteo of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the intersection of Oregon Street and Miller Street for a report of a shooting at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Leticia Perez announces run for California’s 35th State Assembly district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After supervisor Mike Maggard’s retirement announcement last week, Supervisor Leticia Perez had her own announcement Monday that could bring another big shake-up to the Kern County Board of Supervisors. The 5th district Supervisor officially launched her campaign as a Democratic candidate for the 35th State Assembly District. It’s an announcement that […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO limits in-person responses due to rising COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced they will limit its in-person responses due to the current spread of COVID-19 in the community. KCSO said in a news release it will be limiting “unnecessary in-person contact to ensure deputies are available when there’s an in-progress crime or life-threatening call.” The sheriff’s office […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Vince Fong announces re-election campaign for California’s 32nd State Assembly district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong announced his re-election campaign Monday while recent redistricting has caused a slight change. Fong, a Republican, will now be running in the newly re-drawn 32nd district, after previously, and currently, serving the 34th district. “Our state faces tremendous challenges, which must be addressed with a sense of urgency,” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Clinica Sierra Vista now only offers Covid testing to established patients by appointment only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday, Clinica Sierra Vista announced a few changes to its Covid testing procedures for those looking to get tested in Kern and Fresno counties. It will now only offer testing to established patients by appointment only and will not be offering walk-up testing. “Like many other providers and medical establishments, we […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Feedback shows most Bakersfield residents think California should not have universal healthcare

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Governor Gavin Newsom wants to make California the first state in the nation to provide universal healthcare coverage for all residents, regardless of immigration status. The governor’s comments came during his $286 billion budget proposal this morning. According to the Associated Press, California already covers younger and older low-income residents who are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy