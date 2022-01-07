Donald Trump's Twitter Rival, Truth Social, To Launch On iOS On Feb. 21

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's long-touted social media platform, Truth Social, is apparently set to launch on iOS next month. According to a recently uncovered listing of the app on Apple's App Store, Truth Social will be available to download on Feb. 21 - on President's Day, coincidentally.

Donald Trump Reuters

Trump previously said that he would be launching his own social media platform following disputes with Twitter and Facebook over his controversial posts. Based on initial information and screenshots found on the App Store listing, Truth Social looks to be like a Twitter clone.

In one screenshot on the listing, a user's profile page on the social media platform looks exactly like profiles found on Twitter. This includes posts with buttons for faves, share, reply, and retweets - or "re-truth" in Trump's platform's case. Truth Social labels each post as a "truth" instead of a tweet.