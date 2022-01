ST. LOUIS — Both directions of Interstate 44 were closed near the Jamieson Avenue exit in south St. Louis Tuesday evening after a crash led to a car fire. The St. Louis Fire Department said a box truck and another car were involved in a crash that happened a little before 4 p.m. Firefighters initially said they believed a person was trapped in one of the cars, but a later update said there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO