Wyoming has a history of producing public servants who put loyalty to their country and their state above all other interests. In 1973 Cliff Hansen, who represented Wyoming for two terms in the US Senate, was among a small group of Republicans who quietly urged Richard Nixon to step down and avoid being removed from office by impeachment during the Watergate scandal. Sen. Hansen did what he thought was best for the nation.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO