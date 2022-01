Retirement has been good to former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams. He’s spent time golfing, watching UNC games and around is family since he announced his retirement in April. On Tuesday, Williams was in Kansas as he made his return to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 2003 when he was coaching the Jayhawks. The former Kansas head coach got a standing ovation and a video tribute which was awesome to see.

