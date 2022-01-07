Canandaigua hockey pulls out overtime win over Schroeder

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After squandering an early 2-0 lead, the Braves took down Schroeder in overtime 4-3. Senior forward Dominick Spychalski scored two goals including the game-winner to help lead the Braves to victory.

Henry Van Laeken and Griffin Harvieux both scored for the Braves in the first period to give Canandaigua a 2-0 lead after the first period. With less than nine minutes to go in the second period, TJ Swinson took on the Canandaigua defense by himself and capped it off with a filthy goal to put the Warriors on the board.

The Warriors would score again in the second period after Will Lawton scored off a faceoff to make it a 2-2 game heading into the third period.

With six minutes left in the game, Spychalski would sneak one past the keeper to put the Braves back on top 3-2. Schroeder would pull the goalie with a minute left in regulation and the strategy paid off as Lawton scored again with 21 seconds remaining to send it into overtime.

In overtime, Spychalski would call game as he scored just two minutes into the extra period.

Canandaigua moves to 4-8-1 on the season and will take on Rush Henrietta/SOTA on Friday, January 14th in their next game. Schroeder will take on Hilton on the same evening.

