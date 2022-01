Kyndryl, the new managed services provider (MSP) on the block, is already setting its sights on the ASEAN market after being spun off from IBM less than three months ago. Out of the six managed services practices, it has identified three – cloud, data and artificial intelligence (AI) and networking and edge – where it is likely to make a dent in the market. At the same time, it is looking to grow its local partner ecosystem while tapping its global capabilities to stand out from the pack.

