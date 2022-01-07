ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Companies struggle to keep up as US requests more COVID treatment pills

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — It could be early spring before the most effective COVID-19 treatments are readily available. That's after omicron cut the number of effective treatments in half. The only two proven to work against...

