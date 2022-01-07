ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conversations with God

You know, Lord, a New Year has dawned; we’ve already flicked the calendar to the New Year, so now we come face to face with the fact that our days on earth are numbered. As we turn to this clean, fresh, new page on the calendar we’ve become aware that we...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
highplainsobserver.com

Godly Goals

“I have not yet reached my goal, and I am not perfect. But Christ has taken hold of me. So I keep on running and struggling to take hold of the prize." Yesterday we talked about three reasons you need to set goals. Today we’re going to talk about three more reasons why goal setting is so important that even Jesus set goals for himself.
theintelligencer.com

The God Squad: Did man create God?

From the mailbag. Too short answers to too tough questions:. Q: My take is that God is a man-made invention, and as such everyone is free to create their own personal god and dogma to match. Let me know what you think. I am betting that I am right. - From D.
Grand Island Independent

God in the flesh

After the Christmas celebration a lot of people are ready to move on to other things. I like some of the traditions of the Eastern Orthodox Church. They stretch out the Christmas celebration for 12 days beyond Dec. 25. They celebrate the 12 days after Christmas until Epiphany on Jan. 6. They have rituals with Bible readings, songs and prayers.
Carlsbad Current-Argus

In the beginning is God

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” These words from the very beginning of the Gospel according to John are a great way to start off the New Year. The “Word” in this case, or “logos” in the Biblical Greek, is representative of Jesus Christ—the central focus of Christianity. In this new beginning that is 2022 it is vital that Christians remember the sacred truth that Jesus is God.
blueinkreview.com

God Is: Meditations on the Existence, Nature, and Character of God

In God Is, author Garland Grimes attempts to give 21st century Christians a rational basis for their faith that answers the needs of a scientific age. Grimes’s first three chapters use current science to argue that the existence of God is compatible with reason and evidence. He attempts to answer objections that the Bible is nothing but “religious propaganda,” insisting on its historical veracity. The following chapters, asserting that God is faithful, good, just, gracious, etc., are an eloquent restatement, in modern terms, of the Christian message. These chapters review the basic doctrines of Christianity such as the Incarnation, the Trinity, and the Virgin Birth.
blueinkreview.com

God Promised

Mihai Melecciu encourages readers to create their desired reality through meditation and positive perception in his self-help book, God Promised. For much of his life, Melecciu has searched for answers to the deep questions of human existence. When a priest told him, “Believe and don’t research…Do not ask questions, my son,” he determined to fervently seek the answers to his questions anyway. Rejecting religion, Melecciu turned his attention inward, listening to his inner voice for guidance.
thepampanews.com

God is in the storms

So much seems to be going on around us. We thought at the end of 2020 that things would settle down, but then 2021 hit us. Now we are staring ahead into 2022 wondering what will take place in the days to come. People are asking – Where is God in the midst of all that is happening? Our generation is not the first to ask the question.
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Changing the conversation on autism

One in 44 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition, but what happens when children with autism become adults with autism? D.C. journalist Eric Michael Garcia wrote about this in his book, “We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation.” He joined Jim to talk about what went into the book and what he wants readers to take away.
Upworthy

Video of a man ignoring cues that a woman is uncomfortable is a masterclass in what not to do

Ask a random woman if a man has ever made her question her safety just by talking to her, and chances are you're going to hear an immediate yes. Not all interactions with strangers lead to discomfort, of course, and sometimes it just comes down to basic gut instinct. There are also varying levels of discomfort when men talk to you as a woman, from "Oof, this is awkward" to "I feel creeped out right now" to "I wonder if this guy is a serial killer."
rvamag.com

Something To Paint With: A Conversation With BlackLiq

My stepfather had been good at taking photos. As a kid, I often saw zippered leather bags with the names Nikon and Canon on his dresser. Sometimes, there were rolls of film in the refrigerator. Sometimes, a loose camera on the kitchen counter. I knew not to touch these loose cameras because they were heavy, which meant expensive. Coincidentally, my father had also been good at taking photos, but this was before I was born. His old Minoltas were stacked in their leather bags behind an iron and a ceramic statue of Santa Claus in his office closet.
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: TaraShea Nesbit, "Beheld"

How well do you think you know the Pilgrims? What is myth and what is fact? On this edition of Conversations, TaraShea Nesbit talks with host Dan Skinner about "Beheld." This work of historical fiction is set in 1630 in the New Plymouth colony and explores two mysteries surrounding the Mayflower and the Pilgrims. "Beheld" is now available in paperback.
CBS New York

Pope Francis Sends ‘Heartfelt Condolences’ After Devastating High-Rise Fire In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pope Francis contacted Timothy Cardinal Dolan to share his sympathies after the high-rise fire that killed 17 people Sunday in the Bronx. “His holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the recent devastating fire in the Bronx in which a number of children lost their lives,” the message read. “In offering heartfelt condolences and the assurance of his spiritual closeness to those affected by this tragedy, he entrusts the victims and their families to the merciful love of almighty God and invokes upon all consolation and strength in the Lord.” Here is a heartfelt message from Pope...
