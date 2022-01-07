Conversations with God

In God Is, author Garland Grimes attempts to give 21st century Christians a rational basis for their faith that answers the needs of a scientific age. Grimes’s first three chapters use current science to argue that the existence of God is compatible with reason and evidence. He attempts to answer objections that the Bible is nothing but “religious propaganda,” insisting on its historical veracity. The following chapters, asserting that God is faithful, good, just, gracious, etc., are an eloquent restatement, in modern terms, of the Christian message. These chapters review the basic doctrines of Christianity such as the Incarnation, the Trinity, and the Virgin Birth.
