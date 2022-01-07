Conversations with God

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You know, Lord, New Years can be like a fresh start! Our Mom delighted in opening up a new Diary/Journal which she faithfully kept until You called her home. We were also delighted in looking at the bright new calendars, checking photos and artwork; checking days to see which day of...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
highplainsobserver.com

Godly Goals

“I have not yet reached my goal, and I am not perfect. But Christ has taken hold of me. So I keep on running and struggling to take hold of the prize." Yesterday we talked about three reasons you need to set goals. Today we’re going to talk about three more reasons why goal setting is so important that even Jesus set goals for himself.
New Haven Register

The God Squad: Did man create God?

From the mailbag. Too short answers to too tough questions:. Q: My take is that God is a man-made invention, and as such everyone is free to create their own personal god and dogma to match. Let me know what you think. I am betting that I am right. - From D.
Carlsbad Current-Argus

In the beginning is God

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” These words from the very beginning of the Gospel according to John are a great way to start off the New Year. The “Word” in this case, or “logos” in the Biblical Greek, is representative of Jesus Christ—the central focus of Christianity. In this new beginning that is 2022 it is vital that Christians remember the sacred truth that Jesus is God.
Grand Island Independent

God in the flesh

After the Christmas celebration a lot of people are ready to move on to other things. I like some of the traditions of the Eastern Orthodox Church. They stretch out the Christmas celebration for 12 days beyond Dec. 25. They celebrate the 12 days after Christmas until Epiphany on Jan. 6. They have rituals with Bible readings, songs and prayers.
blueinkreview.com

God Is: Meditations on the Existence, Nature, and Character of God

In God Is, author Garland Grimes attempts to give 21st century Christians a rational basis for their faith that answers the needs of a scientific age. Grimes’s first three chapters use current science to argue that the existence of God is compatible with reason and evidence. He attempts to answer objections that the Bible is nothing but “religious propaganda,” insisting on its historical veracity. The following chapters, asserting that God is faithful, good, just, gracious, etc., are an eloquent restatement, in modern terms, of the Christian message. These chapters review the basic doctrines of Christianity such as the Incarnation, the Trinity, and the Virgin Birth.
fox5dc.com

#TheFinal5: Changing the conversation on autism

One in 44 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition, but what happens when children with autism become adults with autism? D.C. journalist Eric Michael Garcia wrote about this in his book, “We’re Not Broken: Changing the Autism Conversation.” He joined Jim to talk about what went into the book and what he wants readers to take away.
thepampanews.com

God is in the storms

So much seems to be going on around us. We thought at the end of 2020 that things would settle down, but then 2021 hit us. Now we are staring ahead into 2022 wondering what will take place in the days to come. People are asking – Where is God in the midst of all that is happening? Our generation is not the first to ask the question.
rvamag.com

Something To Paint With: A Conversation With BlackLiq

My stepfather had been good at taking photos. As a kid, I often saw zippered leather bags with the names Nikon and Canon on his dresser. Sometimes, there were rolls of film in the refrigerator. Sometimes, a loose camera on the kitchen counter. I knew not to touch these loose cameras because they were heavy, which meant expensive. Coincidentally, my father had also been good at taking photos, but this was before I was born. His old Minoltas were stacked in their leather bags behind an iron and a ceramic statue of Santa Claus in his office closet.
ftc.co

Global Missions and the Treason of Conversion

Luke 14:27 says, “Whoever does not bear his own cross and come after me cannot be my disciple.”. Verses like this, though often quoted, raise challenging questions for missionaries. When Jesus urged his followers to count the cost of discipleship, what did he mean? Did he simply mean that following him involves significant commitment? Or was he implying something else?
gon.com

Crazy Antlers A Topic Of Conversation

Hunter Duke, of St. Augustine, Fla., was on a mission this deer season. After capturing a trail-camera photo of a crazy-looking 6-point on his grandfather’s Decatur County hunting property, that one deer was all he was interested in shooting. “When I shot him was the first time someone had...
Kansas Public Radio

Conversations: TaraShea Nesbit, "Beheld"

How well do you think you know the Pilgrims? What is myth and what is fact? On this edition of Conversations, TaraShea Nesbit talks with host Dan Skinner about "Beheld." This work of historical fiction is set in 1630 in the New Plymouth colony and explores two mysteries surrounding the Mayflower and the Pilgrims. "Beheld" is now available in paperback.
The Times-Reporter

Group sponsors showing of film 'The Hate U Give'

NEW PHILADELPHIA — The local nonpartisan group Citizens for Racial Justice & Reform – Tuscarawas County is inviting the community to a free showing of the 2018 movie “The Hate U Give,” based on the book of the same title. The movie will be shown on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m at the Quaker Cinema in downtown New Philadelphia. ...
